<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-road-transport-and-highways">Ministry of Road Transport and Highways</a> (MoRTH) has initiated steps to explore the possibility of constructing a tunnel at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/agumbe-ghat">Agumbe Ghat</a> section of National Highway 169A (NH-169A), which connects <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivamogga">Shivamogga</a> districts.</p><p>Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B Y Raghavendra on Tuesday announced here that the Centre is planning to construct a tunnel at the Agumbe Ghat section as part of the widening of the existing highways for smooth movement of traffic.</p><p>To assess this, MoRTH has invited tenders for preparing a feasibility study, Detailed Project Report (DPR), survey, and land planning to upgrade the highway from 30.75 km to 51.60 km into a two-lane road with pedestrian pathways on both sides, he said in statement.</p><p>The tender includes provisions for engaging tunnel design experts and senior geo-technical engineers. It allocates a dedicated budget for detailed geo-technical investigations to evaluate the feasibility of constructing a tunnel option along this stretch of the Agumbe Ghat road.</p><p>The DPR will be prepared in six months, with Rs 2.33 crore allocated for the task, he said, adding that the Agumbe Ghat road is an environmentally sensitive area and is prone to accidents, he said. </p><p>He stated that developing this section—potentially through a tunnel—would open new avenues for progress in the Malnad and coastal districts. It would bring substantial benefits to local residents, farmers, neighbouring areas, tourism, and emergency services.</p>