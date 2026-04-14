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Centre relaxes baseline data collection rule for Environment Impact Assessment reports

However, it said collection of such data from multiple Central and state government agencies, using monitoring equipment, requires 'significant time and resources'.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 22:14 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 22:14 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaEIA

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