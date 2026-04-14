<p>Bengaluru: Agencies, which are taking up projects that come under the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, have got a shot in the arm from the Centre which has allowed them to use the baseline environment data of the department to save time.</p>.<p>In a notification, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change noted that baseline environmental data forms the foundation of EIA studies as it provides a comprehensive understanding of the existing environmental conditions of the project area prior to commencement of any activity.</p>.Environment Ministry proposes separate authority to push green nod in states.<p>However, it said collection of such data from multiple Central and state government agencies, using monitoring equipment, requires “significant time and resources”. To simplify the same, the ministry has allowed the user agencies to use Baseline Environment Data Information System in the Parivesh portal.</p>.<p>“The integrated platform will ensure availability of location-specific baseline environmental information, thereby providing credible and reliable data set, reducing dependence on primary data collection, lowering time and cost burdens and expediting the preparation of EIA reports and study appraisal of projects,” it said, adding that the use of the system was voluntary and optional.</p>