Centre releases 15th Finance Commission grant for rural local bodies in Karnataka

The grants will be utilised by the RLBs for location-specific requirements under the 29 subjects enshrined in the 11th Schedule of the Constitution, except for salaries and other establishment costs, it added.

The grants can be used for the basic services of (a) sanitation and maintenance of ODF status, and this should include management and treatment of household waste, and human excreta and fecal sludge management in particular and (b) supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling, the statement read.

It added that the Government of India is taking strong steps to strengthen rural self-governance by providing the 15th Finance Commission grants to the panchayati raj institutions and rural local bodies.