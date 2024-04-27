Centre releases Rs 3,454 crore drought relief fund to Karnataka

The Karnataka Government recently went to the Supreme Court seeking highest court intervention to get the fund released. In the apex court, the Centre assured that it would take a positive decision soon on giving relief to Karnataka.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday said the Centre's assurance to the Supreme Court was a victory for the farmers of the state.

The state had asked Rs 18,172 crore fund from the Centre to take up drought relief works, out of which Rs 5,662 crore was for compensation to farmers. The Centre should immediately release money to farmers of state as compensation for crop loss, Gowda had told reporters here.

The state has been demanding the Centre for the past nine months to release funds to take up drought relief works but the Centre did not respond to the state's plea. This has forced the state to approach the Supreme Court seeking justice to the state, Gowda had said.