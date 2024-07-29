Centre sanctions Rs 25 crore for rural roads in Karnataka

New Delhi: The Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned Rs 25 crore to Karnataka for construction of rural roads.
A total of 18 roads, measuring 23 km and two bridges, would be constructed under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), said a statement from the ministry.
The P-JANMAN launched by the NDA Government to improve socio-economic conditions of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), by saturating PVTG families and habitations by way of enhancing connectivity in rural areas, bridging the gap between remote villages and urban centres, said the statement from the ministry.
