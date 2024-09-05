Centre seeks report from Karnataka government about death of SI in Yadgir

Earlier, Union Minister for Labour Shobha Karandlaje written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought the Central Bureau of Investigation about the incident.

She alleged that there was undue delay in filing FIR due to pressure from local MLA and his son. She also said that impartial probe about incident important to upheld the moral of the police force.

Parashuram, who was transferred from Yadgir Town police station to CEN police station, died after attending his farewell party.

Parashuram’s wife Shweta has stated in her police complaint, based on which the FIR has been filed, that her husband was being pressurised by Yadgir MLA and his son to pay money to continue as PSI in the Yadgir Town police station.