Hassan sex abuse case: Centre yet to respond on request to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport, says Karnataka Home Minister

On JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's statement that the purported audio of an alleged conversation between Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and BJP leader Devaraje Gowda about the leak of explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal, was an evidence of the Deputy CM's being behind circulation of the clips, Parameshwara said, "Kumaraswamy is speaking about everything, but within the framework of law and in accordance with the SIT's mandate, whatever has to be done (probed), the investigators will do it."

"The government decided (to form SIT) keeping everything in mind. Every day, he (Kumaraswamy) is indulging in criticism, in a way he seems to be directing (investigation to be done) in a certain way," he said.