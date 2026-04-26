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CET student's janivara cut at Chikkaballapur exam centre

The leaders of the Brahmin community of Chintamani taluk and Supreeth’s mother have lodged a complaint with the deputy superintendent of police.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 22:47 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 22:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaChikkaballapurcet

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