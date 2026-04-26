<p>Chikkaballapur: The controversy over the alleged removal of janivara (sacred thread) and other religious symbols during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/row-over-removal-of-sacred-thread-during-cet-in-bengaluru-bjp-slams-congress-govt-3979419">KCET examination </a>intensified on Saturday as the sacred thread of a student who had come to the Nagarajuna College of Engineering at Bidaganahalli in the taluk was cut during screening on Saturday.</p>.<p>The college falls within the Chintamani Assembly constituency represented by Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar.</p>.<p>The student, Supreeth, alleged that he had “Upanayana” (a ritual during which sacred thread is worn) 10 days ago. “I was told to remove janivara, but I refused. However, the personnel cut my sacred thread and threw it into a dustbin,” he said.</p>.College staff force KCET students to remove ‘janivara’ in Bengaluru, 3 detained.<p>The leaders of the Brahmin community of Chintamani taluk and Supreeth’s mother have lodged a complaint with the deputy superintendent of police.</p>.<p>A political row erupted after Brahmin students were allegedly forced to remove the thread, considered sacred and worn across the torsos, at a college in Bengaluru in during the CET on Friday.</p>.<p>Students alleged that the invigilators at the college in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madiwala">Madiwala</a> asked them to remove their sacred thread if they wanted to write the exam.</p>