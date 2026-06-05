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Homeindiakarnataka

Chadchan case: Vijayapura police arrest six more

The arrested are Appugouda Patil, Shankrappa Arakeri, Appasaheb alias Kishan Bhovi, Satyappa Biradar, Sultan Biradar and Mahesh Biradar, SP Laxman Nimbargi said.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 01:30 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 01:30 IST
KarnatakaVijayapura

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