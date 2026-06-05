Chadchan case: Vijayapura police arrest six more

<p>Vijayapura: The Vijayapura police have arrested six more, including a key accused, in connection with the murder of six people over land dispute at Chadchan’s Govindapur village. The number of people arrested has gone up to 18.</p>.<p>The arrested are Appugouda Patil, Shankrappa Arakeri, Appasaheb alias Kishan Bhovi, Satyappa Biradar, Sultan Biradar and Mahesh Biradar, SP Laxman Nimbargi said.</p>.<p>Five members of a family and another man were hacked to death by a group of 15 to 20 members when the victims were preparing the disputed land for cultivation at Govindapur.</p>