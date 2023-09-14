Chaitra Kundapur's arrest: Salon owner gets threat call from friend of co-accused

A salon owner in Kadur, Karnataka allegedly received a threat call from a person who is said to be a friend of an accused arrested by the police along with Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapur in a cheating case.

The central crime branch (CCB) police personnel from Bengaluru had arrested Chaitra Kundapura and six others on the charge of cheating a businessman of crores of rupees after promising a BJP ticket for him from Byndoor assembly constituency in Udupi district.

An audio clip of the phone call has gone viral on social media. Ramu is the salon owner.

The person who is speaking from the other end is heard saying in Kannada: "Who asked you to go to the media? You should have told them that you cannot remember a particular customer as hundreds of people come to the salon. Instead, you have been telling them that he came here and showed you the photo and had a hair cut, etc. I will see how you run the salon after going against us...We will see for how long the media stays with you..."

In response, Ramu is heard saying, "I have just told them what had happened. I do not know anything else."

He gets a reply from the other end saying: "All right. God bless you," and ends the call.

Ramu was not available for a response on the viral audio.

(With PTI inputs)