Chakravarthi Sulibele denied entry into Chittapur, police cite ‘disruption to peace due to his speech ’

Kalaburagi: Chakravarthi Sulibele, founder of the Yuva Brigade, on his way towards Chittapur to participate in Namo Bharat programme, was prevented entry by the police on Thursday.

He was stopped near Kinni Sadak of Kamalapur taluk at midnight when he was entering into the district from Bhalki of Bidar district.

The assistant commissioner, Rupendra Kaur, had issued the order preventing his entry, citing that there would be a chance of "disruption" to the peace due to his "inflammatory" speeches.