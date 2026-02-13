<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to immediately implement internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in <br>Karnataka. </p>.<p>In a letter to the chief minister, Narayanaswamy said: “Take a clear decision on internal reservation and immediately enforce it. As the court ordered, start filling the 2.84 lakh vacant posts (in government departments) immediately. In job recruitment, there’s an option to include the changes in schedule 9 at a later time. Discuss with the Union government on including (reservation changes exceeding 50% cap). Don’t give empty speeches.”</p>.<p>He wondered whether it was not “betrayal” to use thousands of crores of rupees meant for the development of the SC/ST communities for the five flagship guarantees of the Congress government.</p>.<p>“We will have to hit the streets, if the government continues its anti-Dalit approach,” he added.</p>