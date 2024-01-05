Challenge on withdrawal of sanction to prosecute D K Shivakumar referred to K'taka HC Chief Justice for larger bench

“I am afraid because of the enormity of the questions, in deciding the enormity of such a large issue, I think Division Bench is required,” Justice Krishna S Dixit said and then ordered, “Having heard the learned counsel for petitioners and learned Advocate General for the State, I am of a considered opinion that the paper be placed before the Hon’ble Chief Justice for consideration at the bench and strength of his choice.” Two separate petitions filed by BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and the CBI came up before the single judge bench on Friday.