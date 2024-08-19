Challengers within party harden Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra’s road ahead

Bengaluru: While BJP state president B Y Vijayendra burnished his political resume by anchoring the Opposition’s foot march to Mysuru, his position in the party, however, is not undisputed as a section of saffron leaders are upping their ante against him.
Vijayendra, who is seen as the political heir of his father BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa, was asked to head the party in Karnataka, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in November last year.
The challenge to Vijayendra’s leadership is being helmed by firebrand BJP lawmaker Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, a known Yediyurappa baiter. What makes Vijayendra’s road ahead difficult is that Yatnal’s fight against the father-son duo has found more takers within the BJP, across caste groups.
Former MPs Pratap Simha, Annasaheb Jolle, G M Siddeshwara, former ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi, Aravind Limbavali and former MLA Kumar Bangarappa are visible in this group, which claims to have the support of at least 25-30 out of 66 BJP MLAs.
For all the organisational strengths that Vijayendra has demonstrated, his inability to take his detractors into confidence is being seen as his failure. A recent statement by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar that Vijayendra could win his maiden election last year from Shikaripura Assembly constituency only because Congress fielded a weak candidate has only added credence to Yatnal’s claims that he (BYV) does “adjustment” politics.
Normally, having age on one’s side is seen as a strength. Not in Vijayendra’s case, several BJP leaders say. It is said that youngsters like Simha are worried that they may not achieve much if Vijayendra establishes himself. “The rebellion has to be seen in this context,” one BJP leader said.
“As long as Yediyurappa is strong and considered as leader of the Lingayats, Vijayendra will remain a leader to reckon with and the party will fall back on him irrespective of such rumblings,” political analyst Muzaffar Assadi said, adding that the BJP central leadership knows the strengths and weaknesses of both camps.
Political analyst Harish Ramaswamy pointed out that Vijayendra has inherited a legacy and is making efforts to build on that. “Of late, Vijayendra is seen as second fiddle to many senior leaders like R Ashoka. He has to come out of that image first. For that, Vijayendra should take a cue from PM Modi and start executing decisions like him,” he explained.
The BJP central leadership’s lack of intervention should not be construed as an attempt to weaken Vijayendra, Ramaswamy said. “No party would do that.”
