Challenges to make Devappajja utter an English word remain unwon

Hailing from Kusugal in Hubballi (Rural) taluk, 62-year-old Devappajja, who is the head of Dakshina Vaishnodevi Mandir at Eshwar Nagar in Hubballi, is a postgraduate in Yoga and has also learnt Russian through a diploma course.

He never uses an English word or sentence, except for proper nouns. Politicians, officials, seers, and other dignitaries have also tested him, and Devappajja has remained unbeaten. Even for words like 'bus' and 'electronic devices,' he has Kannada equivalents in his unique 'jawari' style of the North Karnataka dialect.