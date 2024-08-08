Chamarajanagar: KSRTC bus runs over woman

A 23-year-old woman was killed on the spot, when a KSRTC bus hit her, at Kamagere, in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Wednesday.
Nemitha, of P G Palya village, is the deceased. It is said that she had come to the hospital and was crossing the road, when the KSRTC bus bound for Chamarajanagar from Hanur hit her.
The locals immediately shifted her to the hospital, but she died en route, it is said. Nemitha leaves behind husband and a one-year-old child.
This triggered a protest by the family members, who staged a road block for a while, seeking suitable compensation. The locals also condemned the overspeeding vehicles on the road leading to several mishaps.
Published 08 August 2024, 07:17 IST