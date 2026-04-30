Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Change of leadership issue in Congress will be 'resolved soon', says Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress contested the elections independently for the first time and we are confident of a favourable outcome for our party, Kharge said.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 12:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 April 2026, 12:02 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressRahul GandhiMallikarjun KhargeIndia PoliticsSonia Gandhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us