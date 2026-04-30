<p>Kalaburagi: Admitting that there is an issue regarding the change of leadership in the state <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>, AICC President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> said that it will be resolved soon.</p>.<p>Addressing press conference on Thursday, he said that resolving the issue of changing the chief minister will take some time as it must be discussed with the party leaders <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonia-gandhi">Sonia Gandhi</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>. </p>.<p>Reacting to Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parmeshwara">G Parameshwara's</a> statement that he would be happy if Kharge decides to return to the state as Chief Minister, the senior Congress leader quipped, "We have been working for the Congress by keeping faith in its ideology and principles. Everyone says it would be better if I became Chief Minister. Sonia Gandhi will make most of the decisions in the party. But, such a question will not arise at present as there is already a Chief Minister in the state". </p>.High-stakes Assembly elections in four States a litmus test for Congress.<p>Responding to the exit poll results in the five states, Kharge said that the Congress alliance parties will win in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.</p>.<p>He also said that the Congress will win more seats than the exit poll predictions in Assam. BJP and its alliance parties fought against the TMC through coercion and intimidation in West Bengal.</p>.<p>The Congress contested the elections independently for the first time and we are confident of a favourable outcome for our party. Let us wait for the results to come out, he added.</p>