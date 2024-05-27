25 held for mob attack on Channagiri police station in Karnataka

Explaining about the sequence of events late on Friday night, the superintendent of police said, “Adil (30) died of ‘heart attack’ while being interrogated for his alleged involvement in gambling activities. Alleging that Adil died in custody, a large number of people from the community from Channagiri and surrounding areas gathered in front of the police station and went on a rampage, hurling stones at the police station and attacking police personnel and department vehicles. Despite a fervent appeal by the DySP and the police inspector, the mob didn’t relent.”

“The police will conduct a probe into Adil’s death if a person concerned lodges a complaint in this regard. Action will be taken based on the postmortem report. The autopsy will be conducted in the presence of a magistrate. The report is expected in the next two to three days,” the SP said.

Life in Channagiri town is limping back to normalcy. The district police have beefed up security in the town and at the police station. Meanwhile, fearing arrests, many men in Tipu Nagar have left for different places.