Channapatna bypoll: Amid suspense over C P Yogeshwar's next move, Congress keeps ticket ready for party functionary

Ramanna, who is chairperson of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Area Planning Authority, had unsuccessfully contested the 2011 Channapatna bypoll, which Yogeshwar won as the BJP’s candidate.

“We're not anticipating Yogeshwar to join Congress. Having said that, if a strong leader wants to join our party, we'll welcome that,” Balakrishna said.

This time, if Yogeshwar contests as an independent, Channapatna will face a triangular fight with Congress and JD(S) candidates in the fray.