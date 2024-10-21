Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Channapatna bypoll: BJP's Yogeeshwara resigns as MLC, hints at contesting as independent

Channapatna will go for by-polls along with Sandur and Shiggaon Assembly segments --where BJP has already announced candidates.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 15:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 15:33 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsIndian PoliticsChannapatna

Follow us on :

Follow Us