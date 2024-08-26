‘Channapatna bypoll candidate to be decided by BJP, JD(S) in Delhi’

Bengaluru: The JD(S) youth president Nikhil Kumaraswamy said on Sunday that the BJP and JD(S) leaders will decide in Delhi on the candidate for byelection to Channapatna. However, he added that Channapatna had been the bastion of the JD(S).
Nikhil’s remarks assume significance in light of BJP leader C P Yogeshwar’s statement that he would contest the bypoll as in independent if the party denies him ticket. Nikhil, who has been overseeing his party’s preparations for the zilla and taluk panchayat elections said that JD(S) secured anywhere between 55,000 and 60,000 votes in Channapatna, even when a humble party worker such as the late Varde Gowda or Lingappa was fielded.
‘Detailed report with leaders’
“Similarly, BJP leader Yogeshwara also has a strong base here. The detailed report is with the leaders in Delhi. The question of who will be fielded in Channapatna will be decided in Delhi, when the leaders of both parties sit to discuss it. Our aim is to ensure NDA’s victory in Channapatna,” he added.
Published 25 August 2024, 22:53 IST