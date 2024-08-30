Channapatna bypoll dilemma: Kumaraswamy to discuss with party leaders whether to field JD(S) or BJP candidate

New Delhi: Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday told Karnataka BJP leaders that he would discuss with Janata Dal (S) leaders from Channapatna assembly segment and take a decision on whether to field JD (S) or BJP candidate in bypoll.

Kumaraswamy, who is also top leader JD (S), held a meeting with BJP leaders including Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Former Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and ML A Arvind Bellad, former Ministers Ashwathnarayan and CT Ravi to discuss about bypolls for three assembly seats including Channapatna. BJP leader C P Yogeshwara, who is also ticket aspirant, attended the meeting as well.

One the one side Kumaraswamy expressed his willingness to field his party candidate for the seat, while C P Yogeshwara demanded the ticket for himself.

Since both leaders refused to budge, the BJP central leaders suggested their state leaders to hold talks with Kumaraswamy and resolve the matter.

In the meeting Kumaraswamy reportedly said that since the calendar of events is yet to be announced for the assembly bypolls, it will be too early to discuss about the party candidates.