Channapatna bypoll dilemma: Kumaraswamy to discuss with party leaders whether to field JD(S) or BJP candidate

New Delhi: Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday told Karnataka BJP leaders that he would discuss with Janata Dal (S) leaders from Channapatna assembly segment and take a decision on whether to field JD (S) or BJP candidate in bypoll.
Kumaraswamy, who is also top leader JD (S), held a meeting with BJP leaders including Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Former Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and ML A Arvind Bellad, former Ministers Ashwathnarayan and CT Ravi to discuss about bypolls for three assembly seats including Channapatna. BJP leader C P Yogeshwara, who is also ticket aspirant, attended the meeting as well.
One the one side Kumaraswamy expressed his willingness to field his party candidate for the seat, while C P Yogeshwara demanded the ticket for himself.
Since both leaders refused to budge, the BJP central leaders suggested their state leaders to hold talks with Kumaraswamy and resolve the matter.
In the meeting Kumaraswamy reportedly said that since the calendar of events is yet to be announced for the assembly bypolls, it will be too early to discuss about the party candidates.
While refusing to give seat to BJP, Kumaraswamy said Channapatna is traditionally strong hold of the JD (S). He also said he would discuss with party leaders in Channapatna and take a decision whether to leave the seat for BJP or should JD (S) contest from the seat, sources said.
In the meeting Yogeshwara requested to field him. He also asked BJP to field him as saffron party candidate even if the JD (S) fielded separate candidate. He also threatened to contest as BSP candidate, if he was denied ticket by both BJP and JD(S), sources said.
Channapatna, which was represented by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, was vacant after he won from Mandya Lok Sabha seat in the last general elections. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce calendar of events for bypoll. Apart from Channapatna, other two Assembly segments in the state, Shiggaon and Sandur will also face bypoll.
Emerging out of the meeting Ashok told reporters that the leaders of both alliance partners have decided to fight three assembly bypolls together. We will fight jointly, we can defeat Congress, he said.
Published 30 August 2024, 00:56 IST