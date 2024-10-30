Channapatna bypoll: JD(S) moves EC over meeting at CM's official residence

<p>Bengaluru: The JD(S) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission seeking action against Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> for conducting a meeting on Channapatna bypoll at his official residence.</p><p>In the complaint, the JD(S) stated, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah misused his official residence by convening a meeting on Channapatna bypoll, where he invited officials from Channapatna."</p>.Poaching on as party-hopping hits BJP, Congress in Channapatna.<p>“During the meeting the chief minister tried to put pressure on the officials by discussing the bypolls. Despite being reported in the media, the election officials have not taken any action," the letter said. </p><p>“As this was a clear violation of the model code of conduct we request action against the CM and the officials who were present in the meeting,” the complaint said. </p>