Channapatna: I will contest independently if denied ticket, says BJP MLC Yogeshwar

Bengaluru: BJP MLC C P Yogeshwar announced Monday that he will contest the upcoming Channapatna Assembly bypoll independently if he does not get the saffron party's ticket.
Yogeshwar's stance may pose trouble for the BJP-JD(S) alliance in the Channapatna seat where Congress, especially Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is going all out to ensure victory.
Channapatna was represented by H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) until his election as the Mandya MP.
"I'm a strong contender for the bypoll ticket. If I don't get the ticket, I'll contest independently and remain with NDA," Yogeshwar told reporters.
Yogeshwar conceded that Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) state president who is a union minister, is not in favour of him getting the ticket. It is said that Kumaraswamy may be considering giving the bypoll ticket to his son Nikhil.
"Kumaraswamy and I have been political rivals. I'm the closest candidate for the seat he has vacated. This is my argument and claim," Yogeshwar said.
The BJP leader expressed hope that Kumaraswamy would agree to his candidature. "Our party made him a union minister. And, I was the one who initiated the BJP-JD(S) alliance. Internally, I've done much to stitch this alliance. I started that chapter and it worked. It helped JD(S). People want the alliance to continue," Yogeshwar explained.
Underlining his own importance, Yogeshwar said: "In Hassan, our (BJP) leaders didn't support the JD(S) and everyone knows what happened because of that. What would have happened in Ramanagara if I hadn't cooperated? I put our past rivalry aside and worked for the NDA."
According to Yogeshwar, the Channapatna bypoll may be held alongside the Maharashtra Assembly election.
"Congress is very active. D K Shivakumar wants to hoist the Tricolour in Channapatna. We can't keep quiet. Otherwise, we'll lose this seat to Congress," Yogeshwar warned.
Yogeshwar claimed that he is poised to win the bypoll regardless of the symbol he contests on. "There's a forum of like-minded people in my taluk who want me to contest. I'll go to Delhi and hold talks with the party leadership," he said. "Maybe Kumaraswamy will change his mind," he added.
Asked if he has a ticket offer from Congress, Yogeshwar said: "I haven't thought about that and nobody has approached me. Shivakumar will try to widen the divide between Kumaraswamy and me."
