Channapatna: I will contest independently if denied ticket, says BJP MLC Yogeshwar

"I'm a strong contender for the bypoll ticket. If I don't get the ticket, I'll contest independently and remain with NDA," Yogeshwar told reporters.

Yogeshwar conceded that Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) state president who is a union minister, is not in favour of him getting the ticket. It is said that Kumaraswamy may be considering giving the bypoll ticket to his son Nikhil.

"Kumaraswamy and I have been political rivals. I'm the closest candidate for the seat he has vacated. This is my argument and claim," Yogeshwar said.

The BJP leader expressed hope that Kumaraswamy would agree to his candidature. "Our party made him a union minister. And, I was the one who initiated the BJP-JD(S) alliance. Internally, I've done much to stitch this alliance. I started that chapter and it worked. It helped JD(S). People want the alliance to continue," Yogeshwar explained.

Underlining his own importance, Yogeshwar said: "In Hassan, our (BJP) leaders didn't support the JD(S) and everyone knows what happened because of that. What would have happened in Ramanagara if I hadn't cooperated? I put our past rivalry aside and worked for the NDA."

According to Yogeshwar, the Channapatna bypoll may be held alongside the Maharashtra Assembly election.