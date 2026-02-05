<p>Bengaluru: The Legislative Council hailed as the House of elders and intellectuals, witnessed chaos, unnecessary debates, usage of unparliamentary words and even personal attacks during the 10 days’ session that concluded on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The House hardly transacted with business lasting around 18 hours. The house time was wasted in protests and unnecessary debates and personal attacks. In the first few days, it was demanding action against Congress MLC B K Hariprasad for allegedly ‘gheraoing’ Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot after addressing the joint session of the Legislature.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Then, it was against the comment passed by another Congress legislator Naseer Ahmed against the PM, and then, against C T Ravi for his indirect remarks against Naseer.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Several members and even the Chairman Basavaraj Horatti expressed displeasure. He said, “In 45 years of my experience, I am seeing such behaviour by the members <br />now.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Deputy Chairman M K Pranesh said, “When no one listens to the chair, what can the chair do?” Senior Congress MLC Puttanna stated, “We are ashamed to come live and I brought a blanket to cover myself and sit.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">BJP MLC Y M Satish stated, “In the 10 days we have not done anything. It is a complete washout.”</p>