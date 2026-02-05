Menu
Chaos mars Karnataka Legislative Council proceedings

The House hardly transacted with business lasting around 18 hours. The house time was wasted in protests and unnecessary debates and personal attacks.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 23:12 IST
Published 04 February 2026, 23:12 IST
