Charge sheet in Renukaswamy murder case to be filed soon

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police are likely to file the charge sheet in the murder of Chitradurga native Renukaswamy on Wednesday or Thursday.
The murder occurred in western Bengaluru’s Sumanahalli on June 9.
Kannada A-lister Darshan, his close friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others have been arrested for allegedly plotting and executing the murder.
“The investigations have been completed,” City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said during his weekly news briefing on Tuesday.
“The special public prosecutor has completed the scrutiny of the charge sheet and made some observations, which are being complied with. The charge sheet will be submitted in a day or two,” Dayananda said.
The top cop stressed that the police have the necessary evidence.
“We have received all reports from the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) in Bengaluru. Some reports have yet to come from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Hyderabad,” he added.
Published 03 September 2024, 23:06 IST