Chargesheet filed against former MP Prajwal Revanna in fourth case

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police has filed a comprehensive chargesheet of 1,652 pages in the fourth case registered against former MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual assault, in a special court here, officials said on Monday.

Revanna is currently under judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Jail here, and a Special Investigation Team is probing four separate cases against him.

According to the police, the chargesheet was filed against Revanna on June 12 at the cyber crime police station of CID in Bengaluru.