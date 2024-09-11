Chargesheet: Valmiki corporation scam money used for Bellary poll

Bengaluru: An estimated Rs 20.19 crore of the funds misappropriated from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd (KMVSTDCL) was diverted to Ballari during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in May, the first chargesheet by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has mentioned.

At the time, former Karnataka ST Welfare Minister B Nagendra, also a Congress MLA (Bellary Rural), was the Ballari district in-charge minister. Congress’ E Tukaram had won the Bellary constituency with 7,30,845 votes.

Nagendra, who resigned in June and was named the accused 1 by the ED, is in judicial custody after his arrest by the Central agency on July 12. KMVSTDCL functioned under Nagendra’s department. Chargesheet details accessed by DH shows that 25 accused were named by the ED.