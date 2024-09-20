Checkmate by Shivakumar? Mass defection hits JD(S) in Channapatna, 13 leaders join Congress

Bengaluru: In a setback to the JD(S), 13 out of 16 of the regional party’s councillors at the Channapatna City Municipal Council have joined Congress, escaping the anti-defection law as two-thirds of them have switched sides.

This is being seen as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s move to weaken the JD(S) and bolster the Congress’ prospects in Channapatna, a Vokkaliga-dominated taluk where both parties are arch-rivals.

The mass defection also comes ahead of an impending bypoll to the Channapatna Assembly constituency, which was vacated following Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s election as the Mandya MP.

Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, has taken the Channapatna bypoll personally and wants to 'avenge' the defeat of his brother DK Suresh in the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha segment at the hands of the BJP-JD(S) combine.

In the 2021 elections to the 31-member Channapatna City Municipal Council, 16 JD(S) members were elected, seven each of Congress and BJP and one independent candidate Uma. Now, 13 JD(S) members and Uma have joined Congress.