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Chemistry professor Lakshmi Rangaswamy passes away in Mysuru

A resident of Lalithamahal Nagar (Alanahalli Layout), in Mysuru, Lakshmi had served the Teresian College, in Mysuru, as professor.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 18:51 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 18:51 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

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