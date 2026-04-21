<p>Mysuru: Lakshmi Rangaswamy (75), a retired Chemistry professor, passed away on Monday night, April 20, due to a heart attack.</p><p>A resident of Lalithamahal Nagar (Alanahalli Layout), in Mysuru, Lakshmi had served the Teresian College, in Mysuru, as professor. She was well read and very much into English literature, besides being a Law graduate.</p>.Veteran film activist George Kutty passes away in Bengaluru.<p>Her body has been kept in the mortuary at St Joseph’s Hospital and would be kept for paying last respects at her residence on Thursday, April 23, when her children are expected to arrive from the United States.</p><p>She is survived by her husband J B Rangaswamy (popular as Jebar), who served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Mysuru, son Deepak Jebar and daughter Divya Jebar, both software professionals. </p>