Chende artiste Manohar dies soon after casting his vote

Chende artiste Manohar (58) reportedly collapsed after coming out of the polling booth in Kodagu.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 13:42 IST

Chende artiste Manohar (58) died of cardiac arrest after exercising his franchise in Kodagu district.

He had cast his vote at B Shettigeri polling station in Ponnampet taluk. Later, Chende artiste Manohar (58) reportedly collapsed after coming out of the polling booth. Though he was rushed to hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

Ponnampet Tahsildar Mohankumar said “Manohar had come out of the polling booth and collapsed 200 metres away from the booth.

For the uninitiated, Chende (also known as Chenda) is a cylindrical percussion instrument widely used in cultural events in Tulu Nadu of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in India.

(Published 26 April 2024, 13:42 IST)
Karnataka NewsArtist

