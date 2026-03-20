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Chief Minister has better, important work than interfering with transfers, postings: Karnataka High Court

A division bench comprising Justices DK Singh and TM Nadaf made the remarks while noticing recommendation letters from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in the transfer of a Bescom engineer.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 16:36 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Courttransfers

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