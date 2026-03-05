Chief Secretary seeks report on 'irregularities' in KPSC Mains exam

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Secretary (CS) Shalini Rajneesh has sought a report from Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) following the allegations of irregularities in the recently announced results of the main exams for 384 Gazetted Probationers posts under a 1:3 ratio.</p>.<p>Confirming this, K Jyothi, secretary of KPSC, said that the report will be submitted to the Chief Secretary on Thursday. "There were no irregularities in preparing the list of candidates eligible for the main exams to interview. Everything was done transparently, and the allegations are baseless. Those who are raising allegations must submit their issues officially to the Commission, and we will verify the same." </p>.<p>Jyothi clarified that the Commission is internally verifying the allegations raised. "The main reason for suspicion was that at least 10 to 12 candidates were selected from a single examination room. When over 5,700 candidates wrote the main exams and 24 members in each room, it is common for 10 to 12 candidates to be selected from one room, and there is no corruption in it," she stated.</p>.KPSC in a bind over revaluation of candidate from 2015 batch .<p>In May 2025, the main exams to fill 384 posts were held, and 1,152 candidates on the basis of a 1:3 ratio were selected for interview. Some candidates have shared the selection list on various social media platforms and raised allegations of irregularities, mentioning that several candidates appeared from the same exam room selected for the interview.</p>.<p>Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "There have been complaints against KPSC recruitment for several years now. If such instances are repeating, someone from the Commission should take responsibility. When the government is all set to fill 50,000 posts, such allegations should be verified and clarified."</p>