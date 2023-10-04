Home
Chief secy requests election officer to probe NGO Chilume

NGO Chilume was involved by the BBMP for election-related activities.
Last Updated 03 October 2023, 21:47 IST

Chief Secretary Vanditha Sharma requested the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka to undertake a comprehensive probe into the alleged theft of voters' list by NGO Chilume, which was involved by the BBMP for election-related activities. 

Based on a letter by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on a request from MLC Ramesh Babu, Vanditha wrote to the CEO on August 14 to specifically look into the role of IAS officer and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath in entrusting the NGO with the sensitive responsibility of creating voter awareness, which was reportedly misused. 

While Vanditha ordered an inquiry in August, the letter has gone viral only now.

(Published 03 October 2023, 21:47 IST)
