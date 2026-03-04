Menu
Chikkaballapur SI, ASI held in bribery case

SI Sharanappa and ASI Venkateshappa, attached to the Chikkaballapur Rural police station, had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from a man called Raghu to file a ‘B’ Report in a case.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 02:00 IST
Published 04 March 2026, 02:00 IST
KarnatakaCrime

