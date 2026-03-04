Chikkaballapur SI, ASI held in bribery case

<p>Chikkaballapur: Lokayukta arrested a police sub-inspector and assistant sub-inspector who had demanded a bribe for filing a ‘B’ report in a case in Chikkaballapur.</p>.<p>SI Sharanappa and ASI Venkateshappa, attached to the Chikkaballapur Rural police station, had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from a man called Raghu to file a ‘B’ Report in a case. While the ASI was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 near the Kannada Bhavan in Chikkaballapur, Sharanappa was arrested somewhere on the outskirts of Chikkaballapur town.</p>