Chikkamagaluru court convicts man in 2010 dowry death case

Bengaluru: A Chikkamagaluru court on Monday convicted a 48-year-old man in a dowry death case investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
The Chikkamagaluru district court sentenced Eshwarappa, a driver from Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru district, to seven years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000.
On March 30, 2010, Eshwarappa’s father-in-law filed a complaint, alleging that Eshwarappa had killed his daughter. He claimed that Eshwarappa had tortured her to bring an additional Rs 50,000 as dowry, despite having already received Rs 20,000.
The case was transferred to the CID on November 4, 2011, as it was suspected to be a dowry death. The CID conducted a thorough investigation and submitted a charge sheet on March 1, 2013. After over a decade, the court convicted Eshwarappa. It ordered concurrent imprisonment of seven years for dowry death.
Published 05 July 2024, 22:37 IST