Chikkamagaluru: FIR against youth for cutting birthday cake with sword in middle of road

<p>Chikkamagaluru: Police have registered an FIR against a youth identified as Sameer for allegedly cutting a birthday cake with a long sword and celebrating in the middle of a public road. </p><p>According to the police, a group of around 10 to 15 people gathered on the night of June 16 at Vajpayee Layout to celebrate the birthday of Sameer, a resident of Tippu Nagar.</p>.Extorted money, threatened to 'spread HIV/AIDS rumour': Bengaluru businessman files FIR against estranged wife.<p>During the celebration, the group reportedly parked a car on the main road of the locality and placed several cakes on top of the vehicle. </p><p>Sameer was seen holding a long sword and cutting the cakes in a manner resembling scenes often portrayed by movie gangsters, while friends cheered and celebrated.</p><p>The video of the celebrations was shared on social media, drawing widespread criticism from the general public. Based on the video, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chikkamagaluru">Chikkamagaluru </a>Rural Police have booked a case against Sameer. </p>