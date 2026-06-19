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Homeindiakarnataka

Chikkamagaluru: FIR against youth for cutting birthday cake with sword in middle of road

The video of the celebrations was shared on social media, drawing widespread criticism from the general public.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 15:45 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 15:45 IST
Karnataka NewsChikkamagaluruFIR

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