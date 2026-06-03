Chikkamagaluru: Karnataka Forest Department to draft SOP for capturing Indian Gaur

<p>Chikkamagaluru: After carrying out operations to capture Indian Gaur on a pilot basis, the Forest Department is now engaged in preparing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). By monitoring the movement patterns and physical changes of the captured Indian Gaur, officials are working towards framing detailed guidelines.</p>.<p>Capturing and relocating wild elephants has now become common practice in Karnataka. Earlier, elephants were trapped using traditional trench methods and later tamed. Over a time, the use of tranquiliser darts and relocation with the help of tamed elephants has made the task easier for the Forest Department.</p>.<p><strong>No SOP</strong></p>.<p>However, with the incidents involving Indian Gaurs increasing, the department has now decided to capture and relocate them as well. However, there are currently no specific SOPs for such operations. The Forest Department has therefore begun drafting guidelines.</p>.Karnataka: Indian Gaur captured in trial operation at Koppa Estate.<p><strong>Under observation</strong></p>.<p>The visually impaired Indian Gaur captured in Koppa has currently been kept at the Shivamogga Zoo, where its movements and behaviour are being monitored. Officials have also sent samples for examination to determine whether the tranquiliser injection has caused any physical changes in the animal.</p>.<p>An official said that further decisions would be taken once the medical reports are received.</p>.<p>After all reports are submitted, a technical committee meeting <br>would be held to decide what changes need to be made for future operations. The SOP would then be finalised, the officials informed.</p>.<p><strong>Karnataka likely to follow Madhya Pradesh model</strong></p>.<p>Last year, a team of Forest Department officials visited Madhya Pradesh for a study tour. Indian Gaurs are being relocated from the Kanha Tiger Reserve to the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. Officials studied whether a similar model could be adopted in Karnataka.</p>.<p>The Indian Gaur population in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve had drastically declined and the last Gaur there reportedly died in 1998. Since 2011, Indian Gaurs have been relocated from Kanha Tiger Reserve, located around 250 kilometres away and now more than 170 Gaurs are present in Bandhavgarh National Park.</p>.<p>According to officials, Indian Gaur capture and relocation operations in Madhya Pradesh are comparatively easier. A modified version of that model may be adopted here, but complete implementation would be difficult. Due to environmental differences, the Indian Gaurs found in Madhya Pradesh differ from those inhabiting the forests here.</p>