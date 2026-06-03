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Homeindiakarnataka

Chikkamagaluru: Karnataka Forest Department to draft SOP for capturing Indian Gaur

Capturing and relocating wild elephants has now become common practice in Karnataka. Earlier, elephants were trapped using traditional trench methods and later tamed.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 02:05 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 02:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaChikkamagaluru

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