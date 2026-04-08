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Chikkmagaluru wheat burial case: Former school principal suspended, two teachers transferred

Preliminary inquiry findings indicate that the wheat was buried without informing higher authorities and without following prescribed procedures.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 05:40 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 05:40 IST
Karnataka NewsChikkamagaluruwheat

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