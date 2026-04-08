<p>Chikkamagaluru: A former principal has been suspended and two teachers have been transferred following the discovery of 80 sacks of wheat buried near the Kittur Rani Channamma Residential School at H Rangapura (Doranalu) in Tarikere taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chikmagaluru">Chikkamagaluru </a>district. </p><p>B J Harish had served as the principal at the school from November 7, 2022, to June 23, 2025. It is alleged that the wheat sacks were buried during his tenure. </p>.Karnataka: 80 bags of wheat buried found near school at H Rangapura, probe launched.<p>Preliminary inquiry findings indicate that the wheat was buried without informing higher authorities and without following prescribed procedures. </p><p>Based on these findings, he has been suspended from service, according to an order issued by the Executive Director of the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS).</p><p>Further, Physical Education instructor B M Ravi has been transferred to Hettur in Sakaleshpur taluk of Hassan district, while Social Science teacher D Lingaraj has been transferred to Tippasandra in Magadi taluk of Bengaluru South district.</p><p>Outsourced cook Vishalamma has been relieved from service. She was dismissed on grounds of not following instructions from higher authorities, engaging in groupism, and not reporting to school on time.</p><p>The burial of wheat came to light after a complaint was filed by S Shivamurthy, Vice-President of the Dr B R Ambedkar Rakshana Vedike. Based on the complaint, excavation was carried out on April 1 within the school premises, during which around 70 to 80 sacks of wheat were recovered. </p>