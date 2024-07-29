Chikkodi woman accuses lady SI of assaulting her

Chikkodi (Belagavi district): A woman has accused a lady PSI of Khadaklat in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi district of assaulting her at the police station.

The victim Poonam Mayannavar, a resident of Khadaklat, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nippani.

The victim alleged that she had approached Khadaklat police to lodge a complaint against her brothers over a dispute on common house wall and water issues.

"The PSI refused to take my complaint and made me sit in the police station till late into the night on Friday. On Saturday morning, the officer summoned me to the station, slapped me and kicked me in the stomach and chest. After I lost my consciousness, I was rushed to a hospital," the victim poured out her woes to the reporters.