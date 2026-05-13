Chinnaswamy Stampede case: High Court allows accused executives to travel to Brazil

<p>Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday permitted two functionaries of DNA Entertainment Networks, named as accused in connection with the M Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede case, to travel to Rio De Janeiro (Brazil) from June 1 to June 10. </p>.<p>Justice S R Krishna Kumar passed this conditional interim order after perusing the itinerary placed by petitioners, Sunil Matthew and Kiran Kumar S. </p>.IPL 2026 | Crowds, chaos and crackdown at Chinnaswamy Stadium.<p>The petitioners contended that they are required to travel to Rio De Janeiro to attend international travel management events. They are functionaries of DNA Entertainment Networks, an event management firm, and were named as accused by the police. </p>.<p>The stampede took place on June 4, 2025, a day after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won its maiden IPL title, killing 11 people and injuring nearly 100. </p>