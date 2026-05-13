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Chinnaswamy Stampede case: High Court allows accused executives to travel to Brazil

The petitioners contended that they are required to travel to Rio De Janeiro to attend international travel management events.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 22:45 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 22:45 IST
KarnatakastampedeChinnaswamy Stadium

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