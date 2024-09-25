Chit fund operator's body parts strewn across Mangaluru: 2 get life for 2019 murder of Shreemathi Shetty

In a fit of rage, Jonas struck her on the head with a wooden object, leaving her unconscious. Along with his wife, Victoria, Jonas proceeded to rob Shetty of her gold ornaments before committing the act of murder. They dismembered her body into 29 pieces, placed them in plastic sacks, and scattered them across various locations in the city at night. Her belongings, including a vanity bag and slippers, were burnt inside their house to eliminate evidence.