<p>Chitradurga: Rock climber Jyothiraj from Chitradurga, nicknamed Kothi Raj, known for his prowess in climbing rock faces, fort walls and tall buildings, has become the ambassador for mountaineering and adventure sports of Odisha.</p>.<p>Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced Jyothiraj as the ambassador for the adventure climbing campaign being organised in Odisha’s famous mountain, Mahendragiri.</p>.<p>Pravati felicitated Jyotiraj in Odisha recently. She said, “Jyothiraj’s experience will give a new dimension to the Mahendragiri mountaineering. Odisha’s tourism and adventure sports will see progress”. </p>.Karnataka HC tells authorities told not to enforce Revised (CERC) DSM Regulations against petitioners.<p>The rock climber said he was happy that the Odisha government had recognised him. The meeting with the deputy chief minister was memorable. </p>.<p>“My main objective is to act as an ambassador for the Mahendragiri adventure campaign and attract the youth there to adventure sports,” said Jyothiraj.</p>