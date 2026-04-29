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Chitradurga rock climber Jyothiraj is Odisha ambassador for adventure

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced Jyothiraj as the ambassador for the adventure climbing campaign being organised in Odisha’s famous mountain, Mahendragiri.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 21:41 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 21:41 IST
OdishaKarnataka News

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