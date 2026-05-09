Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Chitradurga turns saffron for Yediyurappa's 'Abhimanotsava'

Four stages, including a massive main stage, were set up on a sprawling ground beside Madara Channayya Gurupeeth.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 21:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2026, 21:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaB S YediyurappaChitradurga

Follow us on :

Follow Us