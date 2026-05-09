<p>Chitradurga: Most streets in the fort town were decorated with saffron buntings, banners and posters for the Abhimanotsava of B S Yediyurappa, an event to mark the 50th year of BJP veteran’s political journey scheduled here Saturday.</p>.<p>Four stages, including a massive main stage, were set up on a sprawling ground beside Madara Channayya Gurupeeth. Necessary security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the event, in which more than 10 lakh people from across the state are expected. Hundreds of pontiffs and seers from various mutts across the state will also attend the event, the party sources said.</p>.<p>Food and drinking water arrangements have been made and parking zones have been set up at 10 places across the city. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the event. The who’s who of state BJP will take part in the programme.</p>.<p>“Fifty successful years of B S Yediyurappa in public service. Let us come together to express our love, respect, and admiration for the tireless, visionary leader of the people and farmers, the benevolent Yediyurappa,” state BJP President B Y Vijayendra posted on ‘X’.</p>.<p>“In the divine presence of the state’s senior saints and swamijis, the event will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with the participation of Union Ministers, and all leaders and stalwarts of the state,” he added.</p>.<p>On Friday, Yediyurappa was accorded a traditional welcome into the city. He was taken out in a colourful procession.</p>.<p>“People are organising this event with a lot of affection and love; I thank all those working for this event,” Yediyurappa told reporters in Davangere ahead of his ‘Pura Pravesha’.</p>.<p>Two books on Yediyurappa’s life and struggles - ‘Kendavare-Kamala Aralida Kathe’ and ‘Sadana Shikari-Yediyurappanavara Gudigina Nudigalu’ will be released at the event.</p>