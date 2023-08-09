Cholera caused Chitradurga water contamination deaths: Report

District Health Officer R Ranganath said the samples of loose stools of three persons affected by gastroenteritis of Kavadigarahatti had been sent to the laboratory in Bengaluru and the technicians have confirmed the presence of Vibrio cholerae bacteria in two samples.

District Surveillance Unit of health department on August 3 had reported that water supplied to Kavadigarahatti by city muncipality was not potable and bacteria that could cause cholera was found in it.

As many as 47 people of Kavadigarahatti were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after they recovered from gastroenteritis.

Most of the people who took ill and were hospitalised after they drank contaminated water are now recovering. However, nine more people have been hospitalised. So far, 170 people have recovered, while 48 residents of the village are undergoing treatment in the hospital.