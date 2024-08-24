Home
Karnataka CID convenes meeting with RBI and bank officials to expedite cybercrime investigations

Chetan B C
Last Updated : 24 August 2024, 16:33 IST

Bengaluru: In an effort to expedite cybercrime investigations, the CID recently convened a high-level meeting to address the hurdles hindering the probe.

The meeting was attended by top police officials, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) representative, and 93 representatives from 45 banks. The meeting was needed given the rising cybercrimes and snail-paced investigations.

As per documents reviewed by DH, the CID raised three major concerns.

Cybercrime victims have raised complaints against banks for negligence and delays in handling National Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) complaints. There have been issues from banks while complying with court orders for release of lien-marked money, consequent to a cyber fraud. Lack of coordination and delay in response by banks for summons by investigators seeking information were also flagged.

DH’s review of cybercrime data suggested that Karnataka has seen nearly 80 per cent increase in the number of cybercrimes from 2019 to 2023. It is expected to breach the 100 per cent mark this year. The state saw about 12,000 cases in 2019, and it went up to 22,206 in 2023. Already 14,000 cases have been reported this year.

“Money lost to cyber frauds can be recovered fully if the victims report it fast. To ensure that the 1930 and NCRP portals should work effectively,” a cybercrime investigator told DH.

Corroborating the CID claims is the report of complaints reported through NCRP. Through NCRP, 2,600 complaints were reported in 2019, and it went up to 90,000 in 2022. This year, 87,000 complaints have been reported so far. All reported complaints on NCRP won’t turn into a cybercrime case.

CID stresses that there is a lack of uniformity in handling NCRP complaints across banks. In addition to this is a lack of dedicated resources for NCRP, frequent changes of nodal officers, and an absence of accountability.

The closed-door meeting held at the CID Headquarters in Bengaluru was attended by Dayananth Raghunath, Deputy General Manager (marketing intelligence wing), Reserve Bank of India, Pranob Mohanty, Additional Director General of Police of the newly created CEN wing in the CID, and S Murugan, in-charge of helpline number 1930. The members of the Karnataka State Level Bankers Committee anchored the meeting.

Mohanty said that it was the first time such a high-level meeting was hosted, and it was a good beginning to end the hurdles hindering progress of cybercrime investigations.

“We have expressed our concerns, and the banks have expressed theirs. We are expecting a good outcome,” Mohanty told DH.

What CID suggests

* Each banks having separate nodal officers for the state

* Dedicated manpower to NCRP

* Nodal officers shall be accountable for immediate response for NCRP complaints.

* Automation for handling NCRP complaints

Published 24 August 2024, 16:33 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRBIcybercrimeCID

