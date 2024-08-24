Karnataka CID convenes meeting with RBI and bank officials to expedite cybercrime investigations

“Money lost to cyber frauds can be recovered fully if the victims report it fast. To ensure that the 1930 and NCRP portals should work effectively,” a cybercrime investigator told DH.
Corroborating the CID claims is the report of complaints reported through NCRP. Through NCRP, 2,600 complaints were reported in 2019, and it went up to 90,000 in 2022. This year, 87,000 complaints have been reported so far. All reported complaints on NCRP won’t turn into a cybercrime case.
CID stresses that there is a lack of uniformity in handling NCRP complaints across banks. In addition to this is a lack of dedicated resources for NCRP, frequent changes of nodal officers, and an absence of accountability.
The closed-door meeting held at the CID Headquarters in Bengaluru was attended by Dayananth Raghunath, Deputy General Manager (marketing intelligence wing), Reserve Bank of India, Pranob Mohanty, Additional Director General of Police of the newly created CEN wing in the CID, and S Murugan, in-charge of helpline number 1930. The members of the Karnataka State Level Bankers Committee anchored the meeting.
Mohanty said that it was the first time such a high-level meeting was hosted, and it was a good beginning to end the hurdles hindering progress of cybercrime investigations.
“We have expressed our concerns, and the banks have expressed theirs. We are expecting a good outcome,” Mohanty told DH.
What CID suggests
* Each banks having separate nodal officers for the state
* Dedicated manpower to NCRP
* Nodal officers shall be accountable for immediate response for NCRP complaints.
* Automation for handling NCRP complaints