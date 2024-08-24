Karnataka CID convenes meeting with RBI and bank officials to expedite cybercrime investigations

Bengaluru: In an effort to expedite cybercrime investigations, the CID recently convened a high-level meeting to address the hurdles hindering the probe.

The meeting was attended by top police officials, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) representative, and 93 representatives from 45 banks. The meeting was needed given the rising cybercrimes and snail-paced investigations.

As per documents reviewed by DH, the CID raised three major concerns.

Cybercrime victims have raised complaints against banks for negligence and delays in handling National Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) complaints. There have been issues from banks while complying with court orders for release of lien-marked money, consequent to a cyber fraud. Lack of coordination and delay in response by banks for summons by investigators seeking information were also flagged.

DH’s review of cybercrime data suggested that Karnataka has seen nearly 80 per cent increase in the number of cybercrimes from 2019 to 2023. It is expected to breach the 100 per cent mark this year. The state saw about 12,000 cases in 2019, and it went up to 22,206 in 2023. Already 14,000 cases have been reported this year.