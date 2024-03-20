CID files chargesheet in Udupi toilet video scandal case

Udupi: CID officials have submitted a chargesheet in the toilet video scandal case at Netra Jyothi medical college to the Principal Civil Judge and JMFC court on Tuesday.

According to sources at the district court complex, CID DySP Anju Mala filed the chargesheet. The incident dates back to July 18, 2023, when three female students were accused of placing a mobile phone in the college toilet and secretly filming videos of other students using the facilities.

The incident sparked outrage among Hindu organisations and political leaders, prompting the Malpe police to register a case suo moto. With mounting pressure, the case was transferred to the CID for a thorough investigation. Actress and National Women's Commission (NCW) member Kushboo Sunder, who visited the college, advocated for a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.

The three accused students and the college management were granted bail by a local court following their arrest.