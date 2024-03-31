CID names 3 doctors, 16 others in final report on Karnataka female foeticide racket

Bengaluru: After three months of rigorous investigation into the illegal sex determination-cum-foeticide racket, the Central Investigation Department (CID) has filed a final report, naming 19 suspects, including three doctors.

The agency believes the lynchpin was a 54-year-old Ayurvedic doctor named Mallikarjuna Swamy, who procured four portable scanning machines from a licensed dealer in Mangaluru without submitting the necessary documents. He was believed to be the common link between medical staff and touts. The CID arrested him in December 2023 but a court later released him on bail. He died two weeks ago due to poor health.

The CID has seized all four portable scanning machines. Eighteen suspects were arrested but released on bail. One suspect is still at large.

Eleven suspects acted as touts and spread the word about sex determination in the villages, especially in the Old Mysuru region.

The CID has submitted the report to the health department because it doesn't have the power to file a charge sheet in the case. The CID probe has identified loopholes in the Preconception and Prenatal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. The agency is now preparing an advisory to plug them.

The racket was busted on October 15, 2023, by Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli police, who intercepted a car moving suspiciously. Two men and a woman were travelling by it.

Police detained them for questioning and unearthed the racket. Police subsequently raided a jaggery-making unit in Mandya that doubled up as an ultrasound scan centre. Police went on to arrest 12 more people, including two doctors named Dr Chandan Ballal, 42, and Dr Tulasiram, 41.

The racket originated in 2020 with Dr Swamy approaching Lakshman Gowda M, a Mangaluru-based licensed vendor selling ultrasound scanning machines. Showing his Ayurvedic credentials, Dr Swamy bought a portable machine from him but didn't submit the necessary documents. The PCPNDT Act stipulates that only a medical doctor can buy an ultrasound scanning machine by submitting the required documents, and use it in a hospital set-up.