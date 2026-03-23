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CID to probe allegations against Moodbidri police inspector, says Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Following allegations of harassment, Moodbidri Police Inspector PG Sandesh was suspended by Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 07:32 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 07:32 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaParameshwaraMangaluruCIDMoodbidri

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