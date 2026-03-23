<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will probe the allegations of atrocities and harassment against a now suspended police inspector from Dakshina Kannada. </p><p>After the allegations surfaced recently, Moodbidri Police Inspector PG Sandesh was placed under suspension by Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy. </p>.Bengaluru: Court allows Kannada film actor Darshan to meet family in jail .<p>Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said that the Chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Women, Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, visited the victim in the case and briefed him on various issues related to it.</p><p>“Against this backdrop, I have instructed the DG&IGP to hand over the case to the CID for investigation,” he said.</p><p>“Immediate action was taken by suspending the Moodbidri Police Inspector after the allegations surfaced. Instructions have been given to submit a report, and they will provide it.</p><p>“After hearing about many more related issues, the case has been handed over to the CID as further investigation is needed. The truth will come out after the investigation,” he added. </p><p>The Home Minister also said that if there are more victims, it will be known during the probe. </p><p>Meanwhile, Venoor police in Dakshina Kannada registered a rape case against Sandesh following a complaint on Saturday by the principal of a college in Belthangady taluk in the district accusing the police officer of sexually assaulting her between 2020 and 2023.</p>