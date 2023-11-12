CID to probe exam malpractice case

Kalaburagi: The Criminal Investigation Department will probe into the malpractice during the examinations conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) recently. The decision comes a day after the arrest of the mastermind in the case, R D Patil.
The KEA conducted written examination on October 29 for recruitment to vacancies in several corporations. Some candidates were caught using Bluetooth devices while answering the examination. They allegedly had an understanding with Patil. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) R Hitendra ordered on Saturday that the case has been transferred to the CID for further investigation with immediate effect.